Good Neighbours Benefit Concert

The Chapelfields Community Choir is excited to announce their upcoming Benefit Concert supporting Good Neighbours Coventry on Friday 23 June at 7.30pm at St Mary Magdalen Church (‘the church with the blue roof’). Guest performers include two other brilliant local choirs – the Coventry and Warwickshire Gospel Choir and the Forte Gospel Choir.

The Chapelfields Community Choir, a non-auditioned ensemble, define themselves as ‘an inclusive, fun, and engaging community that values the playful and relaxed pursuit of choral excellence.’ They continue to welcome anyone interested in joining them at their weekly Tuesday rehearsals from 7.30-9.15pm (including a break for a glass or two of wine part way through) at St Mary Magdalen Church. Check out the website for more information.

The “Good Neighbours” scheme is an exciting new initiative developed by local churches (via Hope Coventry and Together for Change) in partnership with Age UK Coventry (AUKC) to improve health and wellbeing amongst older people. Working collaboratively, faith organisations and AUKC are seeking to engage with isolated and lonely older people by developing existing social networks and using existing community resources to enable residents to help each other.