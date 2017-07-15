Whoberley Avenue Access Restrictions

Road resurfacing in Whoberley Avenue will take place over approximately 7 days from Monday 17th July.

The road will be fully closed between 7.30am and 5pm, during which time access will be permitted for residents, business, emergency vehicles and refuse collection but not for private motorists.

Vehicles left parked on the road during the work may legally be removed and will also incur a £70 penalty charge.

For more information, see www.coventry.gov.uk/roadworks , email customer.services@coventry.gov.uk or call 08085-834333.