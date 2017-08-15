HiMO Appeal Concerns

The owners of the Beechwood Gardens care home at 73 Rochester Road have appealed against the council’s decision to reject their application to convert it into a 21 unit HiMO. The deadline for comments to the planning inspectorate is 31 August.

Neighbours are very concerned about the scale of this development and impact on traffic and noise on a quiet residential street and believe the application does seem to go against various council policies (losing employment sites, the need for more care homes and the parking needed for HiMOs).