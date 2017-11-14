Cable Works Underway

Cable laying works on behalf of Western Power Distribution began in Beechwood Avenue on 8 November.

They are working from the Kenilworth Road end and there is a section of road with single file traffic and traffic lights at the junction with Warwick Avenue/Stoneleigh Avenue. A section of the footpath on the Warwick Avenue side is also closed.

The works from Kenilworth Road to Hearsall Common are expected to take 12 weeks and are being carried out by O’Connor Utilities; in case of difficulty their helpline number is 0845 3308615.