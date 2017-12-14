Contract Success for CWCT

Coventry & Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce Training (CWCT) are celebrating their success in securing a government contract with the Education and Skills Agency to support non-apprenticeship levy paying businesses with apprenticeship training, including recruiting new talent, up-skilling their existing workforce and ensuring that apprenticeships offer a valuable skills solution to support business growth.

Starting in January 2018, Coventry & Warwickshire Chamber Training will be working closely with employers, identifying their skills needs and designing apprenticeships which are tailored around business needs.

In what was a highly competitive tendering round, Chamber Training used its vast experience of delivering high quality apprenticeships across Coventry and Warwickshire.

Sally Lucas, Executive Director of Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber Training, said, “We are excited at the prospect of working closely with employers, supporting them to access apprenticeships with ease, train new and existing staff and gain a business return on their investment”.

Coventry & Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce Training (CWCT) is one of the largest providers of apprenticeships and wider vocational training and development in Coventry & Warwickshire with over 30 years experience. The team of advisers have a long track record in supporting businesses, working in partnership to design and develop relevant training solutions.

To find out more, call CWCT’s Business Development Team on 024 7623 1122 or email enquiries@cw-chambertraining.co.uk