Coombe Abbey Pub Plan Update

There have been some minor changes to the planning application for the Coombe Abbey Inn in Craven Street (ref. FUL/2017/2349).

The plan is still for 14 bedsits over 3 floors with ground floor extension at the rear.

However the comment from a City Council Senior Planning Officer to a representative of CARTA was “The changes reduce the 1st and 2nd floor rear extension by 1m in depth and amend the window design and identify a bin storage area to the rear.”

The other relevant information is the extension of public consultation to 30 December and new Planning Committee date of 18 January (it was 14 December as the current issue of ECHO went to press).