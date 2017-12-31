ECHO Prize Competitions

Just a reminder that you still have a few days left to submit your entries for the various prize competitions which appear in the current issue of ECHO. These are the Wordsearch, the Quiz of the Year and the Aspire Style Competition. The deadline for entries is Friday 5 January.

The postal and email addresses below can be used to enter any of prize competitions. Remember to include your name, address and phone number:

By post or hand to:

ECHO box, c/o Earlsdon Library, Earlsdon Avenue North, Coventry CV5 6FZ

E-mail:

newsdesk@echonews.org.uk

Please note that the Earlsdon Post Office Quiz had a deadline of 22 December and answers had to be submitted to the Post Office, not to ECHO.