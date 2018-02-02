Mayfield Road HiMO Plan Reaction

Nearby residents are objecting strongly to a planning application to create a House in Multiple Occupation (HiMO) in Mayfield Road. The plan is to turn the premises at 47a Mayfield Road and 3 Mickleton Road from retail shop and dwelling into a 9 bedroom HiMO and extend the existing outbuilding at the first floor and convert it into 2 self contained one bedroom flats. The proposal would take another family home out of the community and add to the transient population as well as making the existing parking problems even worse. There is a petition at Wint’s Wines in Mayfield Road.

You can view the plans (ref. FUL/2017/3242) on the city council website www.coventry.gov.uk by going to the planning portal. If you wish to comment on these plans the deadline is very soon – Thursday 8 February