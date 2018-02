Starting Friday 9 February there will be temporary parking and traffic arrangements in the Rochester Road area to enable gas mains works to be carried out. Diversion routes will be signposted and the works are expected to take up to three months. The roads affected are Palmerston Road, Radcliffe Road, Rochester Road (between Radcliffe Road and Beechwood Avenue) and St. Andrew’s Road.

We hope to provide more details in the March issue of ECHO.