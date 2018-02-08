GODIVA FESTIVAL 2018 DATES ANNOUNCED

The Godiva Festival, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, is moving to a new date this summer.

Festival organisers today announced the event will this year be held in the War Memorial Park from 31 August to 2 September. Contrary to what people may have heard on BBC Coventry and Warwickshire, this is NOT the August Bank Holiday Weekend, it is a week after that.

The move is a result of last week’s announcement that Coventry has been chosen as the English host for BBC Music presents The Biggest Weekend on 27 and 28 May.

That would give less than six weeks until the traditional Godiva weekend in July and organisers said the park will need time to recover so it can be at its best to welcome the crowds who flock to the Festival every year.

With the dates now set, event organisers are hard at work scheduling bands and programming the weekend.

