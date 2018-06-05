Warwickshire Open Studios 2018 runs from 16 June to 1 July.

Several artists from Earlsdon and Chapelfields will be exhibiting their work in the area.

These include: Ali Perry (glass, jewellery & silversmithing), Brenda Hillier (painting), Emma O’Brien (illustration and textiles), Judith Yates (painting), Emma Gluyas (textiles), Adam Hussain (glass), Sarah Howarth (mixed media) and Amanda Glanville (glass).

To find out where and when, and for more information about WoS, see the website: Warwickshire Open Studios