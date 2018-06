CARTA is objecting to another HiMO plan in the Chapelfields Conservation Area. The application is to extend an existing HiMO at 88 Craven Street from 7 bedrooms to 10, still with no parking provision, adding even more to the parking and traffic problems in the area.

The proposed two storey side/rear extension would also overshadow neighbouring properties.

You can view the application (FUL/2018/0796) here

If you would like to comment, public consultation on this plan ends 14 June.