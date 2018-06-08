Helping Hands Recruitment Event

As part of Carers Week 2018 the new branch of Helping Hands in Albany Road, Earlsdon (next to Albany Glass) is taking part in a nationwide recruitment event by Helping Hands Home Care. On Thursday 14 June, experienced carers or those thinking of a change in career will be welcomed to their local branches to chat with Helping Hands’ teams about the role of a carer and what it’s like to work at Helping Hands.

During the extended branch opening hours of 5pm – 7pm, the Helping Hands team in your local branch will be available to answer questions, have informal conversations about starting a career in care and provide friendly advice about what it takes to become a great carer.

If you know of anyone interested please ask them to register their interest online and Helping Hands will get in touch. People can register their interest on their website