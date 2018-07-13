Public Meeting on Land Concerns

A planning application to build houses on the land on Albany Road, behind Earlsdon Primary School, has been submitted a number of times in the past. Many parents and other residents are concerned about the impact on children if such an application is successful. Some parents, together with the Head Teacher and Chair of Governors have been working together to look into the possibility of purchasing the land for the school.

There will be a public meeting on Tuesday 17 July at 6pm in Earlsdon Primary School to discuss how to progress these issues. The Head Teacher, Chair of Governors, and ward councillors have been working together to hold this meeting and will be in attendance.