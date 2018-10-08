Urgent Appeal to Trace Fatal Hit and Run Driver

West Midlands Police has issued an urgent appeal for information to trace a hit-and-run driver involved in a fatal collision in Chapelfields on the evening of Sunday 7 October.

Officers were called to Allesley Old Road following the collision at 7.50pm near the junction with Duke Street.

It’s understood a local man − believed to be in his 20s − was crossing the road when he was struck by a car − or possibly two cars − travelling at speed along Allesley Old Road out of the city.

The victim suffered very serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene; his family have been informed and are being supported by specialist police Family Liaison Officers.

The road was closed off to preserve evidence and to allow collision investigators to examine the scene. Detectives from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are keen to hear from any witnesses who were in the area at the time and either saw the collision or a car driving nearby with front-end damage.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes, said: “We’re still trying to understand exactly what’s happened but we understand at least one, possibly two cars, were driving at speed along the road before the impact. We’re still trying to establish the make of the car or cars involved but it’s clear that the offending vehicle would have suffered some front-end damage.

“I would urge any motorists with dash-cam footage who were driving near the area this evening to check their footage to see if they have caught a damaged car on camera; they could hold vital information and I would urge them to make contact.

“Similarly, if anyone living nearby has CCTV cameras that might have caught the cars immediately before or after the crash or anyone who’s witnessed anything that could help the investigation − I need these people to call me.”

Anyone with information is urged to call West Midlands Police on 999 or contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Images or CCTV footage can be emailed to the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at FL_COLLISION_INVEST@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk.