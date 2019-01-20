Another Coffee Shop?

A planning application (ref. FUL/2018/0138) has been made to turn the former NatWest bank in Earlsdon Street into a coffee shop with seating for 60-80 people on the ground floor which would be open Monday to Sunday 9am to 11pm. The plans show a kitchen and details are given for fume extraction etc. but there is no indication of who would be operating the business or how many people would be employed. The toilets would be on the first floor, which raises access issues, along with a two bedroom flat. Public consultation on the plans ends 4 February.

