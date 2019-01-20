Massive House Planned for Canley Gardens

A planning application (ref. FUL/2018/3439) has been made to demolish 23 Innis Road and replace it with a large, 5 bedroom house of 3 storeys. The building would be 50% larger than the existing property and would be taller and very close to the properties on either side. As well as dominating the street scene the design is very unsympathetic with neighbouring properties, with a largely glass facade. Neighbours are very unhappy at the proposals and contacted ECHO with their concerns. The plans appear to breach the Canley Gardens Control Plan, which seeks to limit development to retain the unique character of the area. Public consultation on this application ends 4 February.

