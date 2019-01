Following up yesterday’s item on the plans for a coffee shop in the former NatWest Bank in Earlsdon Street, we stated in that post that the toilets would be on the first floor, raising access issues. Prompted by a reader’s comment, we have checked again – one version of the plans shows a single ground floor toilet for disabled people and the second version shows two. The toilets on the 1st floor are for able bodied people. Our apologies.

