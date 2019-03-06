School Reports for March

Our apologies for an error in the March issue of ECHO where we accidentally reprinted February’s School Reports instead of the March piece. The correct March article is posted below.



Earlsdon Primary School



Last month the school choir went to the Resorts World Arena to take part in the Young Voices concert with 6000 other children. The choir worked very hard all afternoon in rehearsing for the concert and performed to thousand of parents in the evening. Everyone had a fantastic time and the teachers were especially excited to perform with Tony Hadley!

Several other year groups have enjoyed visits and visitors to enrich the curriculum. The Year 1 children spent a day at the Herbert Art Gallery and Museum where they enjoyed looking around the galleries and participated in a workshop to help them learn about toys from the past. To enrich their learning about Ancient Egypt, the year 3 classes visited the Birmingham Museum and enjoyed a mummification workshop!

Year 2 have been learning about the Great Fire of London and have enjoyed making Tudor houses which included winding mechanisms. They then used their houses to create a fabulous model of London in 1666 including Pudding Lane, the River Thames and other key landmarks. Their work was enjoyed by everyone during our recent parents’ evenings.

Hearsall Community Academy

What a busy beginning to 2019! Hearsall’s brand new Forest School area is up and running and proving to be a fantastic place to play and learn. Mr Lancashire has been very busy teaching the children to saw wood and enjoying making campfires. Children love the new space to be able to take learning outdoors; enjoy building dens and experiencing all the new sensory areas including the sensory path.

This half term has seen amazing productions from Years 5 and 6 showcasing their theme learning on Greek Legacy with many budding stars! The children all spoke so confidently and Year 5 even took on the role of writing their own family assembly including scripts! Years 3 and 4 have been learning about all things Roman including having a go at archery to understand how Romans got some of their food.

Year 1 and 2 have been printing with polystyrene tiles to represent a symbol for Coventry. They also made information leaflets for famous places to visit in Coventry following a walk into town. Reception children have had so much fun reading a wonderful book, ‘Supertato’ and searching for ‘Evil Pea’!

This half term has been all about enrichment with a ‘Tour of Europe’ Enrichment day where children moved to different classes to find out all about different European countries. They used Valentine’s Day to enjoy a reading enrichment morning where teachers pulled names of classes out of a hat and took that class to read the picture books they really love. Hearsall also held its very own art exhibition following an art enrichment day where beautiful works of art were available to buy to raise money for their playground project.

In assemblies, the focus has been on their core value of creativity. The children understand that being creative is not just art but can mean how people are creative with ideas and questions, through problem solving and even in playing with friends. They celebrate their core values every week in merit assembly and children love being recognised for showing those values of kindness, resilience, bravery, honesty, patience, curiosity, independence, motivation and enthusiasm!