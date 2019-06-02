New Volunteers Needed for ECHO

We are constantly looking for more volunteers to contribute to ECHO.

We particularly need someone to help with our coverage of planning issues. This might suit someone who has working experience in planning, property or construction but the main requirements are an eye for detail, enthusiasm and a genuine interest in the area.

Equally anyone who can take on some of the general workload would be a welcome addition to the team.

If you want to get involved in the country’s longest running independent community newspaper, please contact us via email: newsdesk@echonews.org.uk