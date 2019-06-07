Road Closures Near Coventry Railway Station

Eaton Road will be subject to weekend closures (from Station Square to Warwick Road) for works by Western Power Distribution, from Friday night to Monday morning on the following dates:

• Friday 14 June at 20.00 until Monday 17 June at 06.00
• Friday 21 June at 20.00 until Monday 24 June at 06.00
• Friday 28 June at 20.00 until Monday 1 July at 06.00

The adjacent Warwick Road (southbound) will also have a nearside lane closure in place from the junction with Eaton Road to the Central Six island at the latter stages of these works in order to facilitate the works.