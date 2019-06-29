Bus Route Changes in Pipeline

National Express Coventry are conducting a consultation on possible bus route changes to be implemented in September. This would be the first major revision of services for 7 years. Routes affected, serving Earlsdon, Chapelfields, Spon End and Hearsall Common could include the numbers 5, 10, 11, 18, 19 and 23. However some of these changes may only affect parts of these routes around the city centre and where the route continues beyond the city centre. For more details, and to have your say before the plans are finalised in mid-July, go to the website:

Bus Proposals and Consultation