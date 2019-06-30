Healthwatch Public Meeting

Healthwatch Coventry is holding an open meeting for Coventry people at Queens Road Baptist Church Centre from 9.45am until 1pm on 16 July. Here are the details:

Join our conversation about what the local NHS should do to help people live well and get better support. NHS plans suggest lots of different approaches and priorities – but what do you think?

Healthwatch Coventry is focused on the views and experiences of local people about health and care services and wants to hear from you. We will also update on our work listening to local people.

Come along if you:

live in Coventry or use health or care services in Coventry

are involved in a local voluntary, community or self-help group or a faith organisation

work in NHS and care services

Find out more or book your place at:

Healthwatch

email

Phone: 7622 0381 (option 3)