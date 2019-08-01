Can you Help with ECHO Advertising?

ECHO needs a volunteer to assist in managing our advertisers list. No specific skills are needed – just the willingness to spend a little time each month answering and sending emails, checking with advertisers on their requirements for repeat or new adverts, following up interest from potential new advertisers, and passing on requests to the ECHO team members who create the artwork for the small number of advertisers who don’t provide their own.

If you want to get involved in the country’s longest running independent community newspaper, please contact us at: newsdesk@echonews.org.uk