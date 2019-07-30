Improvements to Coventry Rail Station

The first phase of work on improvements to Coventry railway station – a new footbridge and improvements to the existing platform canopies – has begun. A second station building with shops, new multi-storey car park and a ticket office, as well as a bus interchange on the Central Six side, will follow soon.

Piling works are currently taking place on Warwick Road. The piling forms part of the foundations for the new station building and will allow the opening of the access tunnel under Warwick Road, connecting the new building to the bus interchange.

As part of the work, it will be necessary to close the steps on Warwick Road and the walkway from the station to the car park at Central Six. The closure will take place from Monday 5 August and pedestrians will need to walk down Warwick Road, past Eaton House – the tower block – and access the station past the new Council building.

From 5 August, 12 disabled car parking spaces will also be relocated from the station forecourt to the existing multi storey car park no.1, which can be accessed via Station Square.

Finally, the cycle shelter closest to the platform in the short stay car park area will be moved to a temporary location in front of the station while the work is carried out. There is also an undercover cycle hub located near to the British Transport Police.

For more information, visit Station master plan

or contact by email: stationmasterplan@coventry.gov.uk