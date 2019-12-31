Happy New Year from ECHO

As we come to the end of a very challenging but also a very successful year for ECHO it’s time to take stock.

We have celebrated our 40th anniversary but in a sense are about to enter our 6th decade, having been published in the 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s, 10s and, very soon, the 20s.

Our sales remain good, in contrast to many parts of the print media which are losing out to on-line competitors.

As always we are grateful for the combined support of our advertisers, sellers, contributors (both those who are members of the ECHO team and those who are outside the group but provide the good quality copy or information that makes it possible for us to provide 32 pages or more every month) and, most importantly, our readers, without whom there is no point in any of it.

We look forward to continuing to serve the area and community we all love in 2020 and beyond.

The next issue will be out around Friday 31 January. In the meantime the ECHO team wishes you all a very Happy New Year.