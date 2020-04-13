APPEAL FROM ECHO

ECHO’s regular readers will know that we always welcome additional material from local people and organisations. That’s even more important in the current situation. We remain hopeful that we can keep publishing monthly issues but with most of the regular community activity that we report on postponed or cancelled, the more contributions we get from the wider community the better.

Please send us anything you think will be of interest to ECHO readers including what you are doing to keep busy or support the community during lockdown, puzzles and other ideas for activities for children, historical reminiscences of the area, and so on. We can’t guarantee to publish everything but we will give all material fair consideration.

The deadline for the next issue is Monday 20 April. Please email to newsdesk@echonews.org.uk

The ECHO Team