ECHO AVAILABILITY

A reminder that copies of ECHO are available from most of its regular outlets but there are still some which are closed.

The ‘closed’ list includes the churches, Earlsdon Library, Coventry Resource Centre for the Blind and Hearsall Golf Club.

The ‘open’ list is:

Broomfield News

Butts News

Earlsdon St P.O.

Hearsall News, Hearsall Lane

Costcutter, Sovereign Rd

Shop Local, Upper Spon Street

Co-op, Allesley Old Road

Co-op, Earlsdon Street.

Earlsdon Park Village shop

Gabriel’s Chip Shop

Roskell’s Pharmacy

Popping Cork

Taylors Butchers

A.P. Harvey

Wint’s Wines

Earlsdon Traditional Meats

Our thanks to our sellers for helping us to keep our circulation up during lockdown.