CARTA Needs You!

The long-established CARTA (Chapelfields Area Residents’ and Traders’ Association) is looking for new blood – several of its committee have for various reasons had to stand down in recent months which means that they are seriously short-handed, with attendance figures at recent meetings being alarmingly low. They meet on the first Wednesday of every month apart from August and December at 19.30 in the back room of the Nursery Tavern where they discuss issues appertaining to the historic area of old Chapelfields (the triangle bounded by Craven Street and the south side of Allesley Old Road, including Duke Street, Lord Street, Mount Street and Sir Thomas White’s Road).



CARTA says “We receive admirable support from local councillor Bally Singh, who attends meetings as often as he can and acts as a conduit between CARTA and council officers. Thanks to his good offices many issues close to the residents’ hearts have been resolved. If you can spare a couple of hours a month and you live in the CARTA area we would be delighted to see you at our next meeting on Wednesday October 7th”.

Related