PARKING CHARGES AT WMP

Coventry City Council have published proposals to end unlimited free parking at the three car parks at the War Memorial Park, entered from Kenilworth Road, Leamington Road and Coat of Arms Bridge Road.



The justification given for this is that long stay parkers are often not park users and take up valuable spaces, preventing park users from using them.

Parking will remain free for people spending less than 3 hours at the park, after which charges of £3 – £5 would come into force, except for Park & Ride bus users, who would pay £1 in addition to their bus fare.



Payment would be on a ‘pay and display’ basis at Leamington Road and Coat of Arms Bridge Road and ‘pay on foot’ at Kenilworth Road.



Objections to the proposals can be made up to 29 October 2020 by email to: rob.parkes@coventry.gov.uk or by post to; Mr R. Parkes, Legal Services (Place team), Coventry Council, PO Box 15, Council House, Earl Street, Coventry CV1 5RR.



