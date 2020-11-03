Criterion Auction

The Criterion Theatre is holding an on-line Promises Auction to raise funds to help it keep going into 2021, its 60th birthday year. Bidding is now open and the catalogue can be viewed from:

https://www.criteriontheatre.co.uk/index.php



There are some Items of Value here also that Earlsdon folk might be interested in. Bidding closes on 10th November and reopens when we are running a live event on Zoom as a grand finale.



Further details from Helen McGowan at fundraising@criteriontheatre.co.uk



@The_Criterion

