SCAM: NHS VACCINE TEXT MESSAGE

This information has been sent on behalf of West Midlands Police.



Stay alert: watch out for a fake text message claiming to be from the NHS claiming you are eligible to apply for the vaccine and will include a link ‘to apply’.



The link takes you to a fake NHS website and asks you for payment and other personal details.



Remember to remain vigilant and remember that the NHS will never ask for payment for the vaccine.



Do not respond to the text message or click on any links. Suspicious text messages should be forwarded to 7726. This free-of-charge short code enables your provider to investigate the origin of the text and take action, if found to be malicious.



If you have been a victim of fraud then please contact Action Fraud 0300 123 2040 or on their website at actionfraud.police.uk



Please share this message with your family and friends so we can prevent as many people as possible from falling victim.



Thank you and stay safe.