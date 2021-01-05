Berkeley Court – Correction and Apology

There was a significant error in the piece in our December 2020 / January 2021 issue on Berkeley Court, the apartment development in Warwick Street.

We stated that the site was previously occupied by HIP Refrigeration, which was incorrect. HIP are still trading from the adjacent site.

The error was caused by a confusion on our part between two different historic planning applications which were both still visible on the City Council’s planning portal, one of which was for 19-35 Warwick Street and one for 37 Warwick Street but which was also referred to in some contexts as 35-37 Warwick Street.

We apologise to HIP for this mistake, which was entirely our responsibility.