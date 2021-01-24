CovId Update from Coventry Resilience Team

Key differences between Community Testing (lateral flow) and the PCR testing (pre booked tests)



Community testing is a walk-in test for anyone who is not showing any symptoms of coronavirus. Results are returned within an hour. Please note you must not attend this test if you are showing any symptoms even mild.



Community Testing sites are walk in and no appointment is needed (Monday-Friday 8am-6.30pm and weekends 10am-3pm):



– Transport Museum

– Indian Community Centre, Foleshill

– Moat House Leisure and Community Centre, Henley

– More sites due in the coming weeks



PCR testing is a pre booked test for anyone that is showing symptoms of coronavirus.



PCR tests should be booked by visiting the NHS website

https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/ or calling 119, sites are;



– Ricoh Arena

– Broad Street Surgery

– Moat Street Car Park

– Whitefriars Car Park

– University of Warwick, Westwood Games Hall



You will not need a confirmatory PCR following a positive lateral flow test from Monday 25 January onwards. Up to this date the PCR test is still needed.



Vaccination updates from the NHS



Housebound patients will be contacted by their GP and their vaccine will be delivered by the roving vaccinator team or by their GP practice.



Across Coventry and Warwickshire all care home residents are expected to have been offered a vaccine by Sunday 24 January with the exception of patients that are currently acutely ill with Covid.



To reassure those that have been sent letters inviting patients aged 80 and over to attend the new Large Vaccination Centre in Birmingham, this was an additional choice being offered by the NHS.

Patients who receive a letter do not need to attend the centre and can opt to wait to be called for their vaccine more locally.



If you are interested in volunteering please contact warnoccg.vaccinecoventrywarwickshire@nhs.net



Frequently asked questions and other information is available on all three CCGs websites within Coventry and Warwickshire; Coventry and Rugby CCG website https://www.coventryrugbyccg.nhs.uk/Be-Healthy/COVID-19-vaccination



