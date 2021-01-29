Covid Weekly Newsletter

This information has been sent on behalf of West Midlands Police



If home doesn't feel like the safest place to be, you can contact us on Live Chat https://west-midlands.police.uk/where specially trained officers can provide support and help keep you safe. Remember, in an emergency always call 999.



Officers break up uni accommodation party in flagrant Covid breach



We had to break up a party after dozens of people travelled to uni accommodation in Birmingham from as far afield as London and Newcastle Friday (22 January).



We issued around 50 Fixed Penalty Notices in the blatant breach of lockdown rules.



We are working with the university to identify the organiser and help them improve their security to prevent further breaches.



Here is a video of what happened



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NiHf8LMQUQY&feature=youtu.be



Latest update: The government has introduced new fines of £800 for people attending house parties of more than 15 people.



These will double for each repeat offence to a maximum of £6,400.



Officers crack down on people who attended protests



Following a planned protest in Birmingham two weekends ago (16 January), nine people were arrested, with eight of them being issued fixed penalty notices for their participation and a 20-year-old man was released on police bail following his arrest.



As we continue to investigate, CCTV and body worn video is being reviewed to identify more attendees as we crack down on people flouting Covid restrictions.



Chief Superintendent Kim Madill, who oversaw the event, said: “The current infection rate is significantly high and we all need to play our part by staying at home, protecting each other and saving the NHS.”

Coronavirus cases are rising rapidly across the country



We’d like to thank you again this week because we know the majority of you are co-operating with lockdown and helping to reduce the spread of the virus and protect the NHS from being overwhelmed.



For anyone who is not clear on what you can and cannot do here is a reminder of the current government guidance:



You must stay at home. The single most important action we can all take is to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.



You must not leave, or be outside of your home except where necessary. You may leave the home to:



• shop for basic necessities, for you or a vulnerable person



• go to work, or provide voluntary or charitable services, if you cannot reasonably do so from home



• exercise with your household (or support bubble) or one other person (in which case you should stay 2m apart https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-meeting-with-others-safely-social-distancing/coronavirus-covid-19-meeting-with-others-safely-social-distancing).Exercise should be limited to once per day, and you should not travel outside your local area.



• meet your support bubble https://www.gov.uk/guidance/making-a-support-bubble-with-another-household or childcare bubble https://www.gov.uk/guidance/making-a-childcare-bubble-with-another-household where necessary, but only if you are legally permitted to form one



• seek medical assistance or avoid injury, illness or risk of harm (including domestic abuse)



• attend education or childcare – for those eligible



If you do leave home for a permitted reason, you should always stay in your local area – unless it is necessary to go further, for example to go to work.



This guidance is the law and we will continue to enforce it to keep everyone safe.



More information is available on the government website https://www.gov.uk/guidance/national-lockdown-stay-at-home?priority-taxon=774cee22-d896-44c1-a611-e3109cce8eae#summary-what-you-can-and-cannot-do-during-the-national-lockdown



