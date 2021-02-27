This information has been sent on behalf of West Midlands Police.

The below information is from Coventry City Council Community Resilience team about the Messenger Updates.

– As you are aware the government this week set out their roadmap out of lockdown, a summary of this can be found here Roadmap out of lockdown Summary (GOV.UK) link:-

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-response-spring-2021



– The key points for the first stage from 8 March are:-



• All Schools and Colleges will reopen

• University students can return for practical courses. There will be a review by the end of the Easter holidays for all other students

• Wraparound childcare can also return for vulnerable pupils and where it is needed for parents or carers to go to work, support groups or to seek medical care

• Two people from different households can meet outside for recreation, which can include “a coffee on a bench”

• One nominated person can visit care homes, but will need PPE, a lateral flow test and to “keep physical contact to a minimum

– We continue to see the rates in Coventry falling. However, we must continue to follow guidelines and also go for a test if you are experiencing any symptoms.

– Don’t be a fool campaign – attached are some images from our ‘don’t be a fool campaign’ the key message around these now is that the end might be in sight, but we still need to follow the rules to get there, so please #DontBeAFool.

– Community Testing – A reminder that these are ideal for key workers and those who cannot work from home, but have no symptoms, they are urged to take regular tests to make sure they are not passing the virus on to colleagues, members of the public and loved ones. There are a number of sites across the city (see attached community testing document) and would encourage you to use your local community testing facility.



Vaccination updates from the CCG



Latest data:



The latest update provided by NHS England for Coventry and Warwickshire has been given at CCG level for the ALL residents over the age of 70s.

Please encourage people aged 70 and over who have not yet acted on their invite for a vaccination to contact the NHS.



70+

NHS Coventry and Rugby CCG 94.70%



Cohort 5 ad 6:

As you will have seen in the news, the UK has reached its 15 million vaccination target and therefore the next two cohorts (5 and 6) have been opened up to enable more people to be immunised.



These are:

Cohort 5 – all those 65 years of age and over

Cohort 6 – which includes all individuals aged 16 years to 64 years with underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk of serious disease and mortality, adult carers, young adults in residential settings and clinically extremely vulnerable children age 12-16)



The JCVI defines patients who are ‘at risk’ as those with:



• chronic respiratory disease, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis and severe asthma

• chronic heart disease (and vascular disease)

• chronic kidney disease

• chronic liver disease

• chronic neurological disease including epilepsy

• Down’s syndrome

• severe and profound learning disability

• diabetes

• solid organ, bone marrow and stem cell transplant recipients

• people with specific cancers

• immunosuppression due to disease or treatment

• asplenia and splenic dysfunction

• morbid obesity

• severe mental illness



The Green Book also outlines that younger adults in long-stay nursing and residential care settings and adult carers (those in receipt of a carer’s allowance or who are the sole or primary carer of a person who is at high risk from COVID) will also fall into this cohort.



How are the new cohorts being contacted?



The pace of the vaccination programme has increased significantly, and already NHS England has begun to send letters to all over 65s inviting them to book their appointments. The letters invite patients to book their appointment at a Large Vaccination Centre such as Stoneleigh but this is a choice, and they can wait to be called by their local service



GP Practices or for some patients in North Warwickshire, Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership Trust, will be contacting those patients who fall into Cohort 6, based on their medical history, to attend an appointment.



Please encourage people to act on their invite as soon as it received.



Over 70s:



Any patients who are aged 70 and over and who haven’t had their first vaccine can arrange a vaccination through the national booking service which can be accessed at www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or call 119 between 7am and 11pm.



