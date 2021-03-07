Planning Application for Earlsdon Street

A planning application has been submitted for 54D Earlsdon Street for a “3 storey building comprising of community cafe, gymnasium and fitness suite”.

This was notified too late for inclusion in ECHO’s current edition but critically public consultation ends on 22/3/2021, which is before our April issue is published.

The plan is for a new building at the rear of Angelito’s (formerly Kendall’s). It appears to involve a new entrance in front of the existing alleyway to the right, Because it would be 3 storey it would be visible above the roof line of Angelito’s.

It is listed for a final decision by 8/4/2021.

For more details see the City Council’s planning portal at:

http://planning.coventry.gov.uk/portal/servlets/ApplicationSearchServlet?PKID=814459



