Appeal to Catch Cashpoint Vandal − can you help?

Can you help trace an “elusive” cashpoint vandal who’s struck up to 50 times in Coventry and caused thousands of pounds worth of damage?

The police have ATM camera images of the man who has repeatedly attacked cashpoints at four Coventry Building Society branches since February.

He’s inserted a glue-like substance into the card reader at cashpoints in Tile Hill Lane, Jubilee Crescent, Earlsdon Street and Holbrook Lane.

It’s estimated he’s caused up to £20,000 worth of damage, plus significant disruption and inconvenience for building society customers.

PC Andy Bishop is looking into the criminal damage. He said: “We issued an appeal for information in March but have since been working with security staff at the branches and have now recovered much better quality images.

“He’s proving somewhat of a Mr Elusive so far but we’re hopeful that with these clearer images someone will recognise him and contact us.

“This is sheer mindless damage which is causing lots of hassle for staff and customers.

“We need to catch the man responsible and I’d urge anyone who believes they recognise the man in the images to get in touch.”

Please let the police know by messaging on live chat at west-midlands.police.uk, 8am to midnight or by calling 101 anytime. Quote crime reference number 20CV/33548U/21 and if you’d prefer to remain 100% anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



**Images on Coventry Police Twitter and Facebook**

