Hearsall Litterbusters, a community litterpicking group based in the Earlsdon/Spon End/Chapelfields areas, gather weekly to help residents make friends and build community. Following the Covid19 pandemic, the group are undertaking a 24-hour charity litterpick for Samaritans, helping to raise valuable funds so that “there’s always someone there for anyone who needs someone”.



The event will cover a huge path across Coventry and will last from noon on the 31 July until noon on 1 August. All proceeds will go towards Samaritans and anyone interested can join the Hearsall Litterbusters facebook page for updates or can donate to the cause through the link Here



