Graham Partridge Event

We have had an excellent response to the invitation to the commemorative event for ECHO founder Graham Partridge, which is scheduled to take place on the afternoon of Thursday 29 July 2021 starting at 2pm. It will be held in the Inspiration Suite in the Village Hotel, Dolomite Avenue, Coventry CV4 9GZ. There will be light refreshments provided later in the afternoon.



The invitation is extended to the whole community including, but not limited to, ECHO readers, sellers, advertisers and contributors,



As the catering numbers need to be confirmed to the venue a week before the event, it would be helpful if anyone intending to be there who has yet to respond could let us know by Thursday 22 July. This does not mean that acceptances later than that will not be valid but it could mean a slight shortage at the buffet!



If you intend to come, please email: newsdesk@echonews.org.uk or text / phone 07879 456309, 07866 859497 or 024 7671 5116.



Please also assume that this invitation includes partners and friends, colleagues in your business or organisation, and anyone else who knew Graham, and pass it on where appropriate.



Thank you.

