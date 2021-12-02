Seasonal Issue December 2021 / January 2022

The combined December and January edition of ECHO is now on sale. This bumper 40-page issue includes 3 cash prize competitions, other seasonal items and the usual range of news reports, features and events.

Once more we owe a huge thank you for keeping us going during a difficult couple of years to:

– our advertisers

– our 23 sales outlets, all of which are now selling ECHO again after interruption during the pandemic

– all the individuals and organisations that contribute material

– our printers Buy-My-Print

– and, most of all, to you, our loyal readers and followers.

We will now take a rest from the printed version of ECHO for a month, but we will maintain our Facebook, Twitter and website feeds. In the meantime, the ECHO team would like to send seasonal good wishes to the whole community of Earlsdon, Chapelfields, Hearsall and Spon End.