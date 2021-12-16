Waste Disposal During Strike Period

News Release from the council (shared from Cllr Bally Singh’s post):



“The Council has today set out its plans to provide pop-up disposal sites to help people get rid of their waste following the news that bin lorry drivers are set to strike.

The first round of strike action is set for Tuesday 21 December to Friday 24 December which means there will be no collections next week. More strike action is also planned for after Christmas.



We apologise to every Coventry resident because we know this has been timed to cause maximum disruption just ahead of Christmas. Unfortunately this is out of our control.



We remain committed to continuing negotiations as we want to lawfully resolve this issue to ensure full service is resumed as quickly as possible.

In the meantime we have put a number of plans in place to enable some collections to go ahead and to ensure that residents are able to dispose of any extra waste as easily as possible.



There are a range of ways people will be able to dispose of rubbish while we try to find a solution with the Unite union. We would like to thank the people of Coventry for their patience.



You can take securely bagged waste to one of four pop up disposal points:

War Memorial Park car park – CV3 6PT

Hearsall Common – CV5 6GN

Cheylesmore car park – CV1 2HJ

Sowe Common car park – CV2 2AE

Sites will be open 7 days a week between 8am and 4.30pm from Tuesday 21 December – except bank holidays.

There is no need to book – just turn up.



How the pop-up sites work:

Please make sure waste is bagged securely to avoid any spillages. We recommend double bagging waste. We always recommend you wear gloves when handling waste.



On arrival you will be directed by the on-site team. Height restrictions for vehicles are in place and we cannot accept vehicles that are over 6ft 9in or 2.05m.

Only bagged waste can be accepted and no bulky items can be taken. Please take your bulky items to the Household Waste and Recycling Centre (Tip) on London Road.



You will be asked to unload your bagged waste from your car into a holding area. The on-site team will take it from there.



You will then be directed to the exit.



Pedestrians need to use the same entrance points and will be directed by the on-site team.



We can’t accept bulky items. So, please take your recycling and bulky items to the Household Waste and Recycling Centre (Tip) on London Road.



You will have to book a slot to use the Tip. To book a slot, either visit our website at https://www.coventry.gov.uk/tipbooking or call our Customer Services team on 08085 834333



Garden waste collections are paused until February so the brown lidded bins provide a good additional storage facility for any waste that won’t fit in the household or recycling bin.



All teams that are working on 4 January will be diverted to collect waste from our most vulnerable residents alongside communal bins at blocks of flats and apartments. These locations are prioritised due to the amount of waste that is created / contained in each bin.



Teams working on 7 January will collect household waste from all homes that usually have a Friday collection.



Our website is the best place for the most up to date information. It will be updated as the situation develops. www.coventry.gov.uk/bindays and www.coventry.gov.uk/dropsites “

