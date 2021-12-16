Bin Strike Update

Councillors received the following email this evening.



“Dear Councillor,



We have been notified today by Unite that their strike involving bin lorry drivers has been postponed until the week starting 4 January 2022. We welcome this news and will continue to talk to union representatives in an attempt to lawfully resolve the issues they have raised with us.



It has been brought to our attention that some of our bin crews have received verbal abuse as they go about their work since the strike was announced.



This has largely been directed at the bin collectors – who have not voted to strike – but no abuse, in any format, will be tolerated against any of our employees. Please treat people as you would like to be treated.



We will be sharing the above statement on our social media this evening. And repeating tomorrow and over the weekend if needed.”

