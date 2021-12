Cllr Antony Tucker presented a petition at the December Full Council meeting, responding to residents’ concerns about the speed of traffic along Spencer Avenue, Spencer Road and Newcombe Road. The petition calls for speed reduction measures on these roads.



The petition, which had 71 signatures, is now closed and local councillors hope to work to progress residents’ wishes with the Cabinet member responsible.

https://www.facebook.com/antforlabour/videos/639409527244140/