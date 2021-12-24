Albany Theatre Postpones Panto

The Albany Theatre has taken the difficult decision to postpone its first community Panto. Uncertainty over the threat of Omicron makes it too risky to go ahead.



The show now moves to February half-term.



The Albany’s CEO and Artistic Director, Kevin Shaw, explained:

“The Trust has taken expert, specific and local advice, and whilst there remains some uncertainty, we understand that the growing wave of infections is expected to hit a peak on or around New Year’s Day – just as our Panto starts its run. It seems likely that next week, further restrictions will be brought in anyway, as they have been in Wales and Scotland, so this decision is likely to be taken out of our hands in any event.”



Chris Arnold, who plays the Dame, remains optimistic:

“So much hard work has gone into this show that it is a heart-breaking decision to make, but the good news is that we only have to wait a few weeks to when we can bring it to the stage during the February school holiday, so all is not lost. By then, people will be desperate for some good news as we come out of this winter gloom, and we will be perfectly placed to provide it.”



