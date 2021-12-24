Statement From Coventry United Ladies Football Club

“With regret the board of directors have instructed BK Plus Limited to assist with placing the company/club into creditors voluntary liquidation.



At this point we cannot go into detail. However, if you require further information please email any queries to:



richard.tonks@bkplus.co.uk kim.richards@bkplus.co.uk



We would like to thank everyone for the support over the last 7 years . The club will keep you updated on developments of the clubs future”.

For one way you can help, please go to the link below:

https://www.facebook.com/michael.mogan.71/posts/10157811215732757?notif_id=1640358376656013¬if_t=close_friend_activity&ref=notif