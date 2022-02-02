BLACK HORSE DEMOLITION

A planning application has been submitted to demolish the 18th century former Black Horse pub at 73 Spon End.



This was submitted just too late for inclusion in the February issue of ECHO and is only open for public consultation up to 17 February with a decision expected by 10 March.



This relates to the plan to widen Spon End to create a second citybound lane, as reported in ECHO over several months going back to last summer.

The Planning application can be seen at:

http://planning.coventry.gov.uk/portal/servlets/ApplicationSearchServlet?PKID=821520

Also shown below is a scan of a letter to residents advising them of work starting in Spon End next week. This confirms what we reported in the February issue of ECHO about work starting shortly, irrespective of the stated intention of taking on board the as yet unpublished results of the public consultation on the whole widening scheme which ended in mid-December.





