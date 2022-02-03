EARLSDON FESTIVAL 2022

Planning has begun for the Earlsdon Festival this year and, all being well, it will take place on Monday 2nd May.



The festival team are now accepting applications for stalls on Earlsdon Street (£50 each), the Earlsdon Primary School playground (£25 each), and food pitches on Earlsdon Street (£150 each).

If you would like to apply please click on the link below, which will take you to an online application form.



https://forms.gle/YsZqKcNNJReauMCh6



Please be aware that, if applying for a stall in the playground, you will need to provide your own stall/table and it’s also advisable to bring a gazebo to protect you and your products from the weather (come rain or shine).



If required food pitches will need to provide their own power and generators will need to be whisper generators to reduce the noise – please consider this before applying.



The closing date for applications is 19th February and the organisers plan to inform successful applicants no later than 27th February.



If you have any questions please email: earlsdonfest@gmail.com



