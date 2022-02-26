SINGING WITH SPONNIE THE FISH AND THE 50 SEA CREATURES AT ‘MOIRA’S WET FISH SHOP’

Local musician Christopher Sidwell is singing original songs about Spon End in a pavement performance in the company of Sponnie the Fish and 50 sea creature creations, outside Moira’s Wet Fish Shop, on the weekend of Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 March, between 11am and 3pm.

Moira’s Wet Fish Shop is a well known shop front on Upper Spon Street, Spon End. It is now the home of the organisation Grapevine, but the original shop front sign remains. Fish and other creatures of the sea, including Gary the Crab, a squid, angler fish, oddments of the deep, a seahorse, shark and mini-shoals, will form the backdrop in the pink sea window, to songs sung by Christopher Sidwell with his guitar.



Singer songwriter Christopher says, “You can join in with maracas, or shakers or with the chorus if you like. It’s light-hearted and informal. You can drop by anytime between 11am and 3pm.” The songs are all original and all about Spon End and Moira’s Wet Fish Shop.



The sea creatures in the window are made from all sorts. Brian Dickinson created one from stained glass, others are made of card and paper or plastic bottles and googly eyes.



‘Moira’s Magical Fish Making’ workshops were held at Coventry Central Library on two Saturday afternoons in February by Christopher Sidwell and Mary Courtney. The Creative Kindness group contributed a lovely colourful shoal.



Christopher Sidwell says, “To see the creations of people of all ages, cultures and walks of life together in one window is heart warming. It feels very Coventry. Moira’s Wet Fish Shop is as near we can get to a trip to the seaside here in Coventry.”



See the work of over 50 local artists from mixed cultures, abilities and ages – the youngest a 2-year-old, and the eldest over 80.



Learn a little about local businesswoman Moira Holt, the Moira of Moira’s Wet Fish Shop, and the local history of this fascinating area of Spon End just outside the Coventry ring-road.



Black Swan Terrace (where the shop is located in Spon End) is one of the oldest areas in Coventry and predates Christopher Columbus’s arrival in the Americas.

Meet ‘Sponnie’ the amazing one-metre fish with pink fingernails and see the history of Spon End represented in its tiles from the subway, its gears and cogs from the cycle makers and watchmakers, and its beautiful black fin-wing feathers from the former Black Swan Pub.



Sponnie will be accompanying Christopher Sidwell in a Silver Cross pram. Sponnie was created by Mary Courtney, Marie Sindel and Jack Shuttleworth from Fablab, and Christopher Sidwell. He made a popular appearance a few years ago and he is coming home .



Mary Courtney says, “Sponnie has dusted off his fins and redone his fingernails after lockdown. He’s ready to say hello and keep Christopher company”.

You can also design/draw some fish /sea creatures for yourself on the day.



Original songs about Spon End and Moira’s Wet Fish Shop will be performed on the hour for around 15 minutes between 11am and 3pm: 11am, 12noon, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm.



‘Moira’s Wet Fish Shop’ and ‘Odd Sock’ are taken from the Opera about Spon End called, ‘Odd Sock’, by Christopher Sidwell https://therainbows2.bandcamp.com/album/odd-sock

