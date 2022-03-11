Councillor’s Black Horse Heritage Proposal

Cllr Bally Singh has setup the following petition to try and preserve the legacy of the Black Horse pub for the future. It accepts that demolition is preferable to a driving charge, but aims to restore some of the former pub building for an alternative use at another location.

Please sign here if you support –

https://edemocracy.coventry.gov.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?ID=343&RPID=13125896&HPID=13125896&fbclid=IwAR3v43eGHSQcL1eMMszQiwMYrZpLeLu8ixJFDAwL1y6MimVxXn3P9Jqu3-Q



“We the undersigned petition the Council to recognise that whilst we support the Council’s clean air proposals to avoid a government imposed £12.50 driving charge in the city; we also want to preserve the legacy of the former Black Horse pub (currently apartments planned for demolition), so ask that the Council consider restoring the main heritage of the building for an alternative use linked to our city’s arts and culture offering.”



Cllr Singh suggest that alternative uses to preserve the legacy of the Black Horse pub could be:

– A mock pub art exhibition in the style of the 2021 Turner Prize winning Array collective, shown at Coventry’s Herbert Art Gallery. The re-imagined Black Horse pub would address social and political issues that have impacted Coventry throughout its magnificent history

– A digital and physical record of the Black Horse pub displayed in the Local Collections exhibits at the future Coventry ‘IKEA building’ museum, including oral, pictorial, sound, and physical pieces.

– A restored working pub set during the historically important Watchmaking era of the city.



The restored pub could be situated in an alternative location such as the Canal Basin, and would function as a popular leisure attraction serving real local ale and beers as well as traditional pub food including fish and chips!

